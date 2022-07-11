First Merchants Corp Sells 266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

