First Republic Bank to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRC. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

FRC stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

