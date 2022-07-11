First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,805,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.27 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

