Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

