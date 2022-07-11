Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $93.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

