Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $51,700.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 175.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

