FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 103,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FormFactor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in FormFactor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King lifted their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

