Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE FBHS opened at $61.84 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.