Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $185,732.18 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,822.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

