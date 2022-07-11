Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.58.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

