Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Cormark

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.58.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

