FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carrefour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Carrefour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.35) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.48 on Monday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

