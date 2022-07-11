FY2022 EPS Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Increased by Oppenheimer

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $54.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

