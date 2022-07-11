FY2025 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for EnQuest in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for EnQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENQUF. Barclays lowered shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 41 ($0.50) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.