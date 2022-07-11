General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Shares of GM opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

