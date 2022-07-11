Genworth Financial Inc Buys 4,600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Genworth Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 25.3% of Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Genworth Financial Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

