GFG Capital LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 231.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

SHOP opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

