Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 103,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.23 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

