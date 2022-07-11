Girard Partners LTD. Has $418,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

IVW opened at $63.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

