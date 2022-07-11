Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

FIS stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

