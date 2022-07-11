Girard Partners LTD. Sells 202 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,582.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 92.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

