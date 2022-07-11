Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

GIS opened at $75.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

