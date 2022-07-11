Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.32) to GBX 700 ($8.48) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 593.85 ($7.19).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 431.35 ($5.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 482.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 460.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a market cap of £56.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,391.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

