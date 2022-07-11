Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

