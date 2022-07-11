Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $472.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

