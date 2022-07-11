Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.