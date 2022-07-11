Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $112.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.