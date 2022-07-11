Good Life Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $62.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

