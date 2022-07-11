Good Life Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC opened at $33.88 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

