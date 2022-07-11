Good Life Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TTE opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.03.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.