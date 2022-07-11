Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,289,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

EXC stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

