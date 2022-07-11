Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

