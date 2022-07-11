Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Mills by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

