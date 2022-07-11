Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 419,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

