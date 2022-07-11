Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

