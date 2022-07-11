Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $246,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE X opened at $17.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

