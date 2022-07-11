Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

