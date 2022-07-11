GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.30% of GrafTech International worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 840,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 8,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 623,556 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,098,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 387,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,961,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 382,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

Separately, Citigroup cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

