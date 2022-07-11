Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 491,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

