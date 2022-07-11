Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,208 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $127.82 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

