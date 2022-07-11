Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hershey by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 649,148 shares of company stock valued at $142,735,470 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $219.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.