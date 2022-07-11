Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

