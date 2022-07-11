Greenleaf Trust Has $1.42 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

