Greenleaf Trust Has $1.60 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

