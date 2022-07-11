Greenleaf Trust Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Illumina stock opened at $197.04 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
