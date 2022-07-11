Greenleaf Trust Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.17.

Illumina stock opened at $197.04 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.