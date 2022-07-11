Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000.

IWM opened at $175.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

