Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

