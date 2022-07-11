Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.57.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE:HDI opened at C$29.39 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$816.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.5400003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.