Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €60.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($60.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

BOSS stock opened at €53.40 ($55.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($43.80) and a one year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.78.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

