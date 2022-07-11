Head-To-Head Review: NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) versus Its Peers

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) is one of 945 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NRx Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2713 12431 38574 610 2.68

NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.95%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$93.06 million -0.08 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $248.35 million -2.76

NRx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -750.60% -235.82% NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,134.91% -136.37% -9.13%

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals rivals beat NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

